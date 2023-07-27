Pheu Thai MP foresees new PM, ‘democratic’ govt within August

Songkram Kitlertpairoj, a party-list MP for Pheu Thai, said that his party and other partners in the eight-party “pro-democracy” coalition were doing their utmost to get Thailand’s 30th prime minister elected within August.

“This would allow our country to move on after nine years of going nowhere. I believe the new government to be formed would win confidence from the international community, which is good for Thailand’s trade and investment,” Songkram said.

He also said that all the policy promises made separately by the eight coalition parties in the run-up to the May 14 general election would be implemented for the improved well-being of the people and the country’s progress.

Songkram believed that Pheu Thai would implement its plan to give away 10,000 baht in “digital money” to every Thai aged 16 and above, as part of its policy of stimulating the economy.

“You can be assured that the democratic government would certainly lead Thais out of the many years of poverty under the Prayut regime,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration.

Pheu Thai has taken over the lead from the election winner Move Forward Party in a bid to form a new coalition government after Move Forward’s leader and sole PM candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, failed to secure majority support from Parliament to become the next prime minister.