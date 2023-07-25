Pheu Thai-led coalition meeting abruptly cancelled, pending whips’ decision on next PM vote

It later told reporters via Line that its mission to seek support from parties outside the bloc had failed and it was still unclear whether the next round of voting for PM would be held on Thursday as scheduled. It said it will wait for the three whips’ decision before it calls a meeting with the coalition. The whips are set to meet on Wednesday.

The meeting was first set to be held at the party headquarters on Tuesday at 2pm before Pheu Thai sent out an urgent Line message saying it had been shifted to Parliament at 3pm.

The reason given for the shift was that it was avoiding a repeat of Sunday’s incident when protesters stormed the Pheu Thai head office to protest its talks with partners of the exiting coalition government.