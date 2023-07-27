Once-convicted Move Forward MP from Rayong resigns after EC receives complaint

Two days ago, Seripisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader, said Nakhonchai was not qualified to run for a House seat. After Seree made the comment, Nakhonchai said many people had asked him about the matter.

Nakhonchai said he could not answer the question personally so he had decided to post the answer on his Facebook wall.

He maintained his innocence in his post, saying he was tricked by police to confess in the case that happened nearly 24 years ago on October 6, 1999.

“At that time, I was young and was 20 years old. I was partying with friends in a room where many came in and went out. I noticed a woman’s watch was left on a table in the middle of the room,” the post said.

“I asked whose the watch it was but nobody knew, so I picked it up for inspection. Not much later, police stormed into the room and arrested me and a friend. The friend confessed that he had stolen the watch from someone. The friend and I were taken to the police station. Police asked me to sign a document, saying it was for closure of the matter. I learned later that it was a letter of confession.”

Nakhonchai said police refused to hear his argument that he was not involved in the theft. The primary court sentenced him to three years in jail and commuted it by half.

“I have served that jail term and am living an honest life since then. I decided to contest the election in Rayong’s Constituency 3 as Move Forward candidate because I was confident that my past life would not deprive me of the right. I am confident that the charge that led to my imprisonment is not a kind of crime that bars one from running in elections,” Nakhonchai said.

Meanwhile, Jaiphet Sakhonpanich, Rayong election chief, said although Nakhonchai would resign next week, he would still face criminal action under Article 151 of the election act for contesting elections despite knowing he was not qualified.

“Whether he resigns or not, it won’t change anything as the crime has taken place,” Jaiphet said.

He said the EC would file a criminal charge against Nakhonchai despite his resignation.

Anyone convicted for violating Article 151 could be jailed for one to 10 years and face a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht, Jaiphet added.

He said the Rayong election committee would be ready to hold a by-election once Nakhonchai resigns.