Once-convicted Move Forward MP from Rayong resigns after EC receives complaint
A Move Forward MP from Rayong announced his resignation on Thursday after it was reported that the Ranong election committee had asked the Election Commission to disqualify him for having been jailed in the past in a criminal case.
Nakhonchai Khunnarong, Rayong’s Constituency 3 MP, posted on his Facebook wall that he would like to take responsibility for the controversy by resigning and his resignation would take effect next week.
Nakhonchai made the announcement after it was widely reported by online news websites that the Rayong election committee had sent its opinion to the EC Office in Bangkok to seek a decision from the election commissioners on annulling his MP status.
The Rayong election committee checked with the Criminal Court and it was confirmed that Nakhonchai had been jailed for one year and six months in 1999 in a theft case. If the election commissioners agree with the decision, they will resolve to ask the Constitutional Court to annul his MP status.
In his post, Nakhonchai said the case happened 24 years ago after which he had been living an honest life.
He insisted that he was confident his jail term was not a kind of crime that would bar a convict from contesting elections under the Constitution.
He said he was ready to defend himself in court if the EC filed a criminal charge against him for applying to run in an election despite knowing that he was not qualified to run.
Two days ago, Seripisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader, said Nakhonchai was not qualified to run for a House seat. After Seree made the comment, Nakhonchai said many people had asked him about the matter.
Nakhonchai said he could not answer the question personally so he had decided to post the answer on his Facebook wall.
He maintained his innocence in his post, saying he was tricked by police to confess in the case that happened nearly 24 years ago on October 6, 1999.
“At that time, I was young and was 20 years old. I was partying with friends in a room where many came in and went out. I noticed a woman’s watch was left on a table in the middle of the room,” the post said.
“I asked whose the watch it was but nobody knew, so I picked it up for inspection. Not much later, police stormed into the room and arrested me and a friend. The friend confessed that he had stolen the watch from someone. The friend and I were taken to the police station. Police asked me to sign a document, saying it was for closure of the matter. I learned later that it was a letter of confession.”
Nakhonchai said police refused to hear his argument that he was not involved in the theft. The primary court sentenced him to three years in jail and commuted it by half.
“I have served that jail term and am living an honest life since then. I decided to contest the election in Rayong’s Constituency 3 as Move Forward candidate because I was confident that my past life would not deprive me of the right. I am confident that the charge that led to my imprisonment is not a kind of crime that bars one from running in elections,” Nakhonchai said.
Meanwhile, Jaiphet Sakhonpanich, Rayong election chief, said although Nakhonchai would resign next week, he would still face criminal action under Article 151 of the election act for contesting elections despite knowing he was not qualified.
“Whether he resigns or not, it won’t change anything as the crime has taken place,” Jaiphet said.
He said the EC would file a criminal charge against Nakhonchai despite his resignation.
Anyone convicted for violating Article 151 could be jailed for one to 10 years and face a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht, Jaiphet added.
He said the Rayong election committee would be ready to hold a by-election once Nakhonchai resigns.