Prawit brings brother in as chief adviser as soon as he returns to PPRP helm

News of the general’s resignation on Sunday morning initially triggered speculation about his political future. However, party politicians later explained that the Palang Pracharath leader had stepped down to make way for the election of a new executive board.

At the party’s general meeting on Saturday, deputy party leader Paiboon Nititawan, who chaired the meeting, read Prawit’s resignation letter, which was effective from 8.30am.

Advising party members not to be alarmed, he said:

“General Prawit told the previous meeting that he would stay with the party for the rest of his life. He will take good care [of the party] forever.”

Prawit was the sole nominee for the leader’s post and was immediately voted in.

The only major change in the executive board’s line-up was the secretary-general’s post, which was given to the only nominee Thamanat Prompow, who replaced Santi Promphat.

Santi, meanwhile, was to become deputy party leader in the new line-up.

Thamanat, adept at making deals, previously served as the ruling party’s secretary-general before leaving in January 2022 due to infighting.