Move Forward was too inflexible to form a government, survey finds
The Move Forward Party failed to form a government because it was inflexible and would not compromise on its most controversial policies, a survey by the National Institute for Development Administration (Nida) found.
The Nida poll surveyed 1,310 people 18 years of age or older nationwide from July 24 to 26 by phone. Besides finding that a large number of respondents blamed Move Forward for its inability to form the next government, a majority of respondents said mass protests would result from the political impasse.
When asked what factors prevented Move Forward from receiving enough support for its candidate for prime minister, respondents replied:
- 42.98%: Move Forward refused to back away from controversial policies to get more support.
- 30.46%: Move Forward did not make any mistakes.
- 27.56%: Move Forward could not win political games in Parliament.
- 11.68%: Move Forward is not open-minded enough, so it rarely has political allies.
- 10.23%: Move Forward does not understand political culture and Thai politics.
- 9.54%: Move Forward was careless in checking the qualifications of its PM candidate.
- 7.94%: Move Forward has made many political enemies.
- 7.86%: The behaviour of Move Forward supporters lost its support in Parliament.
- 7.56%: Move Forward listened to its supporters too much.
- 6.11% Move Forward gave too much importance to the 14 million votes and 151 MPs it won.
- 5.88%: Move Forward advisers miscalculated the political situation.
In the first round of voting for Thailand’s next prime minister on July 13, Move Forward candidate Pita Limjaroenrat failed to gain enough support from senators to win. Many senators who refused to vote for him, cited Move Forward’s pledge to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, although Pita said this was just an excuse not to vote for him.
Pita was prevented from being nominated again in the second round of voting, causing it to end without any vote. The two failures prompted the Move Forward to hand the baton to its coalition partner, the Pheu Thai Party, to try to form the next government.
Asked whether they thought protests would erupt if Move Forward is forced to become an opposition party, respondents said:
- 35.19%: Mass rallies will happen but the authorities will be able to control them.
- 24.81%: Only small protests will happen under the control of the authorities.
- 23.66%: Uncontrollable mass protests will erupt.
- 11.99%: There will be no protests.
- 2.90%: Only small protests will occur.
- 1.45%: No comment.