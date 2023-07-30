Move Forward was too inflexible to form a government, survey finds

- 42.98%: Move Forward refused to back away from controversial policies to get more support.

- 30.46%: Move Forward did not make any mistakes.

- 27.56%: Move Forward could not win political games in Parliament.

- 11.68%: Move Forward is not open-minded enough, so it rarely has political allies.

- 10.23%: Move Forward does not understand political culture and Thai politics.

- 9.54%: Move Forward was careless in checking the qualifications of its PM candidate.

- 7.94%: Move Forward has made many political enemies.

- 7.86%: The behaviour of Move Forward supporters lost its support in Parliament.

- 7.56%: Move Forward listened to its supporters too much.

- 6.11% Move Forward gave too much importance to the 14 million votes and 151 MPs it won.

- 5.88%: Move Forward advisers miscalculated the political situation.