Motorists urged to avoid Victory Monument, Russian Embassy due to protests
The Metropolitan Police Bureau is urging motorists to avoid roads near Victory Monument and the Russian Embassy where protesters are gathering on Sunday.
Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaen-ek, deputy commissioner and spokesman of the bureau, said two groups of protesters were gathering outside the Russian Embassy on Sap Road in Si Phraya area of Bang Rak district Sunday morning.
The first group, which called itself the "Council of World People", arrived at 6am and the second group, comprising Ukrainian expatriates, started their rally at 10am.
Jirasan added that another group of protesters – “Music Artists for the People” – will rally at Victory Monument’s Phayathai Island at 3pm.
He advised motorists to check the traffic situation with the bureau’s traffic control centre by calling 1197. The phone line is open 24 hours a day.