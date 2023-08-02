Pheu Thai leader explains why Move Forward was dropped like a hot potato

Pheu Thai’s decision to cancel the past two meetings signalled the lack of harmony between parties in the alliance.

Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew told the press on Wednesday that his party had done all it could to push for Move Forward’s PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, with every member of the party voting for him at the joint Parliament sitting on July 13. He said every Pheu Thai MP also voted for Pita when lawmakers argued over whether he could be renominated.

He explained that Pita, who has a Harvard degree under his belt, failed to win the PM’s post because his party sought to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code or lese majeste law. He said this was the main reason why most senators and other parties refused to vote for him.