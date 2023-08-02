Anutin demands Pheu Thai denounce plan to amend Article 112, declare new coalition partners first

He said the former real-estate tycoon, Srettha Thavisin, who is tipped to be nominated as Pheu Thai’s sole PM candidate in the next round of voting, should first promise he will never seek to amend or scrap Article 112 of the Penal Code.

The next PM vote is tentatively scheduled for Friday.

Anutin also said that Pheu Thai needs to clearly announce its coalition partners before Bhumjaithai votes for its PM candidate.

Anutin, who is the outgoing public health minister, was speaking to reporters after Pheu Thai announced earlier in the day that it was abandoning the initial alliance created by Move Forward Party to create its own coalition.