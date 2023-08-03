Pheu Thai hints at coalition govt of ‘diverse political groups to achieve reconciliation’

Pheu Thai has taken up the responsibility of forming the government after the party with the most number of seats, Move Forward Party, failed in its efforts. Senior Pheu Thai figures on Wednesday announced the party’s “divorce” from Move Forward to stitch together a new coalition.

Move Forward, which won 151 MP seats in the May 14 general election, and Pheu Thai (141 MPs) were earlier part of an eight-party coalition that described itself as “the democratic camp”.

Move Forward stepped aside to make way for Pheu Thai to lead the coalition after its leader and sole prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, failed to secure sufficient support from both Houses of Parliament to become the next prime minister.

Pheu Thai said on Wednesday that the party needed to form a new coalition as political parties outside the eight-party alliance and senators firmly refused to vote for Move Forward due to its plan to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.

Critics pointed out that Move Forward’s proposed amendments to the law would severely undermine the Thai monarchy and national security.

Phumtham said on Thursday that all the political parties elected to the House of Representatives represent different groups in Thai society.

“If we want to move forward, the country must reach reconciliation. The best choice is to listen to viewpoints from all political parties and groups that already have got their representatives elected [to the House],” Phumtham said.