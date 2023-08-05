Wan Noor defends decision to adjourn Parliament

Wan Noor, who also doubles as House speaker, on Saturday dismissed allegations that the adjournment had come too early, adding that his decision was unbiased and he had taken no sides.

The House speaker was speaking to reporters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, before taking a flight to Indonesia.

Wan Noor and several Thai MPs and senators headed to Jakarta to attend the 44th meeting of the Asean Inter-parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

The joint parliamentary meeting on Friday was originally intended for MPs and senators to vote on a PM candidate from Pheu Thai Party. However, Wan Noor postponed the vote after the Constitutional Court rescheduled its decision on whether to accept a petition challenging Parliament’s July 19 decision to block the renomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as PM candidate. The decision has been postponed to August 16.

Remaining on the agenda was Move Forward’s draft bill seeking to amend the Constitution’s Article 272, which gives senators the power to vote for a prime minister.

