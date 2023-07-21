Wan Noor unfazed by criticism, vows to be neutral as Parliament president

He said that although he has the power, as the Parliament president, to make a decision on the matter, a decision by the entire Parliament was better than one made by one person.

“It’s not that I didn’t have the courage to make a decision,” he said, while maintaining that he was not discouraged by the criticism.

“I accepted this position, so I will perform my duty to the best of my ability,” Wan Noor said, adding that he would remain firm in his commitment to being neutral.

The speaker of the House of Representatives also doubles as the president of Parliament (National Assembly).

He emerged as a compromise choice after the two largest partners of the eight-party coalition attempting to form the next government – Move Forward and Pheu Thai – both claimed the right to get the speaker’s post.

Wan Noor’s Prachachat Party, the third largest partner of the coalition led by Move Forward, has only nine MPs – compared to Move Forward’s 151 and Pheu Thai’s 141.

The House speaker said on Friday that everyone has their right to form opinions and that he had no problem with criticism.

“I perform my duty with neutrality as best as I can. It’s not unusual that my decisions get both agreement and disagreement,” he said.

The speaker said that he had issued invitations to parliamentarians to attend the next meeting on July 27 to vote for a new prime minister. He is scheduled to meet with representatives from the eight-party coalition, parties outside the coalition and senators on July 26 at 2pm.