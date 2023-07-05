House speaker calls joint sitting on July 13 for election of PM

The Constitution requires that the PM be elected with a simple majority of 500 MPs and 250 senators, or at least 376 votes.

Since the eight-party coalition led by Pita commands 312 MPs, the PM hopeful would need up to 64 votes from senators – if the candidate does not get votes from MPs outside the coalition.

“If the candidate does not get 64 more votes, another round of voting will have to be called. I can’t tell how many more rounds will have to be called,” he said.

He added that the charter only requires that voting sessions be held until the PM candidate gets 376 votes, without specifying how many times or if new candidates must be proposed.

“I can’t tell what will happen in the future, but the most important thing is we get ourselves a prime minister to run the country,” Wan Noor added.

He said the meeting’s chairman cannot set any conditions, but the number of balloting sessions will have to be decided by the majority of MPs and senators on the voting day.

He added that if MPs and senators do not make a quorum on the day, the balloting session cannot be held.

If it eventually turns out that PM candidates of political parties fail to receive enough votes, an outsider can be nominated for the prime minister’s vote, he added. However, this candidate will also need to receive votes from two-thirds of the 500 MPs and 250 senators.

Wan Noor said that on July 12, two new party-list MPs will be sworn in. They will be replacements for the United Thai Nation Party MP who resigned and the Move Forward Party MP who was disqualified.