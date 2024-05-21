No more coups, says Pheu Thai on 10th anniversary of 2014 putsch

Pheu Thai Party released a statement denouncing the coup staged by General Prayut Chan-o-cha 10 years ago and vowed to enact a law that would block any chance of a new coup.
“Ten years have passed since the May 22, 2014 coup, so cease the coup cycle with a people’s charter,” the Pheu Thai statement said on Tuesday.
It added that such takeovers were illegal acts that destroyed democracy and caused the country to regress.
The last Pheu Thai government was toppled by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) led by then-Army chief General Prayut on May 22, 2014. The coup d’etat was sparked by street clashes between the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) or the yellow-shirts and the red-shirt movement that supported the government.
Prayut invited leaders of the government, PDRC and the red-shirt movement to a negotiation mediated by him to end the conflicts, but smoothly declared a takeover and rounded them up.
The statement said the junta seized power from Pheu Thai, which the people had entrusted to run the country. It said the 2014 coup had caused the country to lose a lot of invaluable opportunities.
“Pheu Thai affirms that we reject coups and will not accept any reasons cited as conditions for staging a coup,” the statement said. “We reject amnesty for all coup makers, and the judiciary and other organisations will no longer be allowed to regard successful coup makers as the country’s legitimate sovereign.”
The ruling party also announced in the statement that it was planning to draft and enact a law that would prohibit courts from accepting so-called governments set up by coup makers. Also, all coups will be regarded as a crime with no statute of limitations.
“Pheu Thai affirms its stand that coups are a crime against humanity and democracy. We adhere to the principle that the sovereignty belongs to the people and that we will join forces to oppose coup attempts and ensure they are gone from Thailand,” the statement said.
It also pointed out that coup makers often cited elected governments’ failure at administration as the reason for previous coups. Still, none have ever led the country to prosperity and progress.
“Pheu Thai as a political institute and leader of the government of the people promises that we will run the country to the best of our abilities. We will join hands with Thais who love democracy to prevent a coup from taking place in Thailand again,” the statement concluded.
Thailand has seen 13 successful coups since it turned into a constitutional monarchy in 1932.