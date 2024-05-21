No more coups, says Pheu Thai on 10th anniversary of 2014 putsch

Pheu Thai Party released a statement denouncing the coup staged by General Prayut Chan-o-cha 10 years ago and vowed to enact a law that would block any chance of a new coup.

“Ten years have passed since the May 22, 2014 coup, so cease the coup cycle with a people’s charter,” the Pheu Thai statement said on Tuesday.

It added that such takeovers were illegal acts that destroyed democracy and caused the country to regress.

The last Pheu Thai government was toppled by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) led by then-Army chief General Prayut on May 22, 2014. The coup d’etat was sparked by street clashes between the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) or the yellow-shirts and the red-shirt movement that supported the government.