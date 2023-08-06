Wan Noor leads Thai delegation to Asean assembly in Jakarta
Thai Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha is visiting Indonesia to attend the annual Asean parliamentary meeting in Jakarta.
Wan Noor and a delegation of MPs and senators arrived at the Indonesian capital on Saturday and they will remain in Indonesia until Friday.
They will participate in the 44th Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), which is being held in Jakarta from August 5 to 11. The theme of the assembly is "Responsive Parliaments for A Stable and Prosperous Asean."
The delegation was received by Supadma Rudana, an Indonesian MP who is the vice president of the AIPA.
Rudana said it was an honour to welcome Wan Noor and his delegation to the 44th assembly.
He said the assembly was held during the recess of the Indonesian Parliament so that Indonesian parliamentarians could attend it in full force. Indonesia’s president will speak to the assembly.
Wan Noor told Rudana that he was happy to visit Indonesia for the first time as the Thai Parliament president. It was his second time to attend the AIPA assembly in 30 years. The last time Wan Noor attended as an MP when the assembly was held in Bali.
The AIPA was founded in 1977. The assembly is a major event for Asean and Indonesia. It is an opportunity for Asean parliamentarians to discuss important issues of common interest and to strengthen cooperation.
The assembly will discuss a wide range of issues, including:
- The post-pandemic recovery of Asean economies
- The development of sustainable energy in Asean
- The fight against climate change
- The promotion of gender equality and women's empowerment
- The strengthening of Asean cooperation on disaster risk reduction
- The promotion of peace and stability in Myanmar.