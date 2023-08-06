Wan Noor leads Thai delegation to Asean assembly in Jakarta

Wan Noor and a delegation of MPs and senators arrived at the Indonesian capital on Saturday and they will remain in Indonesia until Friday.

They will participate in the 44th Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), which is being held in Jakarta from August 5 to 11. The theme of the assembly is "Responsive Parliaments for A Stable and Prosperous Asean."

The delegation was received by Supadma Rudana, an Indonesian MP who is the vice president of the AIPA.