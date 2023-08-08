Thai Sang Thai vows no compromise on commitment to prevent dictatorship
The Thai Sang Thai Party on Tuesday said it would not renege on its commitment to prevent dictatorship in Thai politics for the sake of power.
The party’s announcement came after the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding put together by the eight-party coalition initially led by Move Forward after the May 14 election.
The eight-party coalition was made up of Move Forward, Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai, and Peu Thai Ruamphalang parties.
Thai Sang Thai said there were two important issues in Thai politics — the Constitutional Court's ruling on Parliament’s rejection of the resubmission of Move Forward Party's PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat in the second round of election for PM, and clarity on Pheu Thai's efforts to form a government.
"These are important issues as they could lead to solution on forming the government to meet the people's demand," the party said.
The party reiterated that it would not abdicate its role to prevent dictatorship in Thai politics. The party said it would support constitutional amendments to create a people's democracy, as well as tackle economic issues to improve the people's quality of life.
“After clearly acknowledging the party’s guidelines, Thai Sang Thai would hold its executive committee meeting to consider whether the party would join the Pheu Thai-led coalition," the party said.
The party said it would do what it had promised the people: prevent dictatorship, promote a people's constitution, tackle economic issues to improve the people's quality of life, and avoid amending Section 112 of the Penal Code, or the lese majeste law.
The party also confirmed that it would work hard to ensure that the party would win the confidence of the people.