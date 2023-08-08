Thai Sang Thai vows no compromise on commitment to prevent dictatorship

Thai Sang Thai said there were two important issues in Thai politics — the Constitutional Court's ruling on Parliament’s rejection of the resubmission of Move Forward Party's PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat in the second round of election for PM, and clarity on Pheu Thai's efforts to form a government.

"These are important issues as they could lead to solution on forming the government to meet the people's demand," the party said.

The party reiterated that it would not abdicate its role to prevent dictatorship in Thai politics. The party said it would support constitutional amendments to create a people's democracy, as well as tackle economic issues to improve the people's quality of life.

“After clearly acknowledging the party’s guidelines, Thai Sang Thai would hold its executive committee meeting to consider whether the party would join the Pheu Thai-led coalition," the party said.