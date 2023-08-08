Move Forward undecided yet on voting for Srettha in PM election

After parting ways with election winner Move Forward, Pheu Thai has decided to build a coalition with Bhumjaithai. The two parties together have 212 seats in the House of Representatives. They have agreed to propose former real-estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin for the top job.

Both parties on Monday made announcements to the press requesting support for Pheu Thai's PM candidate from all parties regardless of their sides to help iron out the present constitutional, social, and economic crises.

Supisarn Bhakdinarinath, the deputy leader of Move Forward, had earlier said that he would propose voting for the Pheu Thai candidate for prime minister at the party meeting on Tuesday.