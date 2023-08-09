Pheu Thai to announce five more coalition partners today

"We want support from all senators and MPs to tackle the crises and we will take up good policies of all parties as policies of the government,” Phumtham said.

With political polarisation overcome, Pheu Thai would also be willing to work with the Palang Prachrath (PPRP) and United Thai Nation (UTN) parties for the country’s sake, Phumtham added. The PPRP and UTN are known as parties of the two "uncles", a reference to Gen Prawit Wongsuwan and Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who were disdained as coup-makers by the pro-democracy camp that included Pheu Thai and Move Forward.

"Let me say clearly that there will be no more polarisation. The best way is to set up the government first. Talking to other parties, none has refused the offer to join the coalition,” Phumtham added.

He said prospective partners had not demanded Cabinet seats in exchange for joining the coalition.

Suwat on Wednesday confirmed he had been invited to join the coalition.

He said his party would help Pheu Thai to successfully assemble a government because almost three months had passed since the election and Thailand was still without a new administration.

He said the political vacuum after the election and limited power of the caretaker government would affect investors’ confidence in Thailand.

He added that he was confident Pheu Thai would win the next PM vote and had been assigned to lobby senators to support its PM candidate.