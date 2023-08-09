Pheu Thai adds six more parties to coalition, claims majority in House

Talks with the new coalition partners was held at Parliament to avoid being confronted by protesters.

The six parties who have joined the Pheu Thai-led coalition are: Prachachart, Seri Ruam Thai (Thai Liberals), Pheu Thai Ruam Palang, Palang Sangkhom Mai, The Party of Thai Counties, and Chart Pattana Kla.

Prachachart, Seri Ruam Thai (Thai Liberals), Pheu Thai Ruam Palang and Palang Sangkhom Mai were also a part of the first coalition put together by Move Forward, which included Pheu Thai.

Though the coalition's eight parties accounted for only 228 seats in the 500-seat House, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew reaffirmed emphatically that the alliance has the support of at least 251 seats, giving it a clear majority.

Pheu Thai declared that more members would soon be revealed as the party is scheduled to hold talks tomorrow with Chart Thai Pattana, which has 10 seats.

Cholnan said that the Pheu Thai-led coalition’s primary focus would be to urgently help Thailand iron out its three current crises, namely the constitution, the economy, and the political divide in society. He said the party is soliciting support from all individuals, regardless of their political ideology.