Move Forward remains ‘undecided’ on voting for Srettha in PM election

Pheu Thai on Wednesday had announced the expansion of its coalition to eight parties, giving it a total of 228 MPs in the 500-seat House.

The Pheu Thai side, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one of its prime ministerial candidates, formally sought Move Forward’s support in the vote for PM.

After meeting for roughly an hour, Paetongtarn told reporters that the conversation was more about informing each other about the current situation so that they could better understand each another.

There was no answer on the issue of voting for PM, Paetongtarn said.

She added that “Sometimes, supporters of both sides had disagreements, but neither of us has ever quarrelled. We always talk rationally, which shows our mutual understanding.”