Move Forward remains ‘undecided’ on voting for Srettha in PM election
Despite cordial talks on Wednesday, the Move Forward Party said it had yet to make a decision on voting for Pheu Thai’s PM candidate Srettha Thavisin when the next round of voting takes place to elect the prime minister.
Pheu Thai on Wednesday had announced the expansion of its coalition to eight parties, giving it a total of 228 MPs in the 500-seat House.
The Pheu Thai side, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one of its prime ministerial candidates, formally sought Move Forward’s support in the vote for PM.
After meeting for roughly an hour, Paetongtarn told reporters that the conversation was more about informing each other about the current situation so that they could better understand each another.
There was no answer on the issue of voting for PM, Paetongtarn said.
She added that “Sometimes, supporters of both sides had disagreements, but neither of us has ever quarrelled. We always talk rationally, which shows our mutual understanding.”
Move Forward was led by its former PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat in the discussions.
Pheu Thai is determined to be successful in forming the government and the party is seeking support from all sides, Paetongtarn said, reiterating: “What we are doing now is not a political game. We are working to form a strong government to address the people's issues."
The Pheu Thai-led coalition stated that Thailand is now facing three crises — the constitution, the economy, and the political divide in society.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said that he was ready to apologise to Move Forward if it could help Thailand march forward.
When asked if both parties could work together again, Phumtham said: “We will know soon.”
None of the Move Forward members spoke to the media, except for a brief interaction by Pita with reporters.
Pita merely said: “We have not yet decided [whether to back Pheu Thai's PM candidate]. Today's talks were just to listen to their views with maturity.”