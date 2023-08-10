EC chief upbeat on dealing with malfeasance charges related to Pita’s case

The questions to the EC are:

▪︎ Whether the EC has responded to Pita’s letter of opposition, which Pita submitted to the EC on May 26?

▪︎ Whether the EC had carried out a fact-finding probe into the allegations that Pita held 42,000 shares of iTV?

▪︎ Whether the EC had allowed Pita to explain the issue or not, if not why not?

▪︎ how long did it take the EC to gather evidence before making a decision against Pita?

▪︎ Whether the agency took into account the Supreme Court’s ruling on May 2 that annulled the EC’s decision to disqualify another election candidate, Charnchai Isarasena, a Democrat MP? The EC had earlier disqualified Charnchai as a candidate for holding AIS shares.

▪︎ It asked the EC to explain whether it had earlier checked Pita’s qualification regarding media shareholding, as Pita was an MP after the 2019 election?

▪︎ How does it explain finding out about the shareholding after the results of the May 14 election were known?

▪︎ Whether it had crosschecked with the Business Development Department about Pita holding shares, and if not, why it had not done so?

When asked by reporters on Thursday whether the EC had checked Pita’s shareholding before allowing him to run, Ittiporn replied that the EC had followed the same process as it had with over 5,000 candidates nationwide.

He explained that the EC had sent questions to all government agencies concerned whether they had information about possible reasons for disqualification of candidates. He said no agency had informed the EC about Pita holding the shares in iTV.

Apart from asking the Constitutional Court to disqualify Pita, the EC also plans to file a criminal charge against him under Article 151 of the election act.

Ittiporn said the EC Office had received the report of an EC investigative committee. The EC Office would pass on the report to a sub-EC committee to review before the case would be sent to the commissioners to making a final decision as to whether to pursue the case in the Criminal Court, the chairman said.