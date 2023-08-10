Pheu Thai expects 'full support’ from senators for PM candidate
Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai voiced confidence on Thursday that the party’s candidate Srettha Thavisin would get “enough votes” from senators to become Thailand’s next prime minister.
His statement was echoed by Senator Wanchai Sornsiri, who expected Srettha to receive “full support” from senators at the next parliamentary vote for a new PM.
Wanchai said senators agreed that Thailand must advance now and could not afford to waste any more time on this matter.
“A clear voice among my Senate colleagues is that they will vote for the candidate of any political party that can gather a majority [in the House of Representatives] to become prime minister,” Wanchai said.
“I got this extremely clear signal from all groups of senators. The Pheu Thai candidate will easily pass the next PM vote, with full support from senators,” he added.
Pheu Thai’s Phumtham said on Thursday that his party has been able to gather sufficient votes from MPs and senators for the next PM vote, expected soon after August 16.
The Constitutional Court is scheduled to decide on August 16 whether to accept a petition by the Ombudsman’s Office for a ruling on whether the Parliament’s recent resolution rejecting Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s renomination was constitutional.
“We have enough votes and are fully prepared now,” Phumtham said on Thursday.
“Please wait to see it on the voting day. We now have to wait for a Constitutional Court decision before the PM vote can be scheduled.”
Also on Thursday, Pheu Thai unveiled the Chart Thai Pattana Party as another partner in its coalition attempting to form a new government.Key figures from both parties appeared for a press conference at Pheu Thai’s headquarters to announce their alliance.
Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said that his party and Chart Thai Pattana would work together to tackle the country’s “major crises” involving the Constitution, the economy, and social conflicts. He also said that the Pheu Thai-led coalition has yet to persuade Palang Pracharath, United Thai Nation, and Democrat parties to join a new government.
“We already have a majority,” he said, adding that his party expected its PM candidate to secure majority support at the next parliamentary vote.