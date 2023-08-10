Pheu Thai expects 'full support’ from senators for PM candidate

His statement was echoed by Senator Wanchai Sornsiri, who expected Srettha to receive “full support” from senators at the next parliamentary vote for a new PM.

Wanchai said senators agreed that Thailand must advance now and could not afford to waste any more time on this matter.

“A clear voice among my Senate colleagues is that they will vote for the candidate of any political party that can gather a majority [in the House of Representatives] to become prime minister,” Wanchai said.

“I got this extremely clear signal from all groups of senators. The Pheu Thai candidate will easily pass the next PM vote, with full support from senators,” he added.

Pheu Thai’s Phumtham said on Thursday that his party has been able to gather sufficient votes from MPs and senators for the next PM vote, expected soon after August 16.