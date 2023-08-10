Police chief defends subordinates over chaos outside Pheu Thai HQ

One such criticism came from Anutin Charnvirakul, the caretaker public health minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader, who complained that police officers “stood idly by” as young activists from the anti-monarchy Thalu Wang group created chaos on Monday when Bhumjaithai leaders and their counterparts from the Pheu Thai Party held a press conference on the formation of a new coalition.

The protest came after Pheu Thai’s political divorce from the Move Forward Party to form a new alliance with the Bhumjaithai Party, which is part of the outgoing coalition government.

Damrongsak, the commander of the Royal Thai Police, said on Thursday that according to the report he obtained: “The police officers on duty did not stand still.”

He explained that police first allowed security guards at the premises to take action as the Pheu Thai headquarters is located on private property.

“They didn’t expect a violent incident or a blockage of the motorcade,” the police chief said.

He blamed a lack of cooperation between police officers and the security guards involved.

