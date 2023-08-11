Prayut joins closed-door meeting to mark Prawit’s 78th birthday

General Prawit, who turns 78 today, met his birthday well-wishers in his office room at the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation.

The breakfast meeting lasted about 30 minutes.

General Prayut, who recently announced his retirement from politics, arrived at the premises at about 8am. He gave Prawit a basket of flowers and a present.

General Anupong gave Prawit a miniature carousel, telling reporters that the present was meant to create “endless happiness”.

Pornpetch said he simply came to wish Prawit a happy birthday.

Prayut left shortly after the closed-door meeting. He declined a request from reporters that he take a photo with Prawit and Anupong. The caretaker PM simply smiled and walked away when asked about his birthday wish for Prawit.

Other well-wishers included senior military commanders, including Defence Ministry permanent secretary General Sanitchanok Sangkhachan, and politicians from the Palang Pracharath Party, including caretaker Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.