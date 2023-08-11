Police step up security at Pheu Thai HQ following Monday’s clash

Angry young activists from the anti-monarchy Thalu Wang group staged a protest against what they deemed Pheu Thai’s “betrayal” of the Move Forward Party. Pheu Thai and Move Forward – both former opposition parties – had formed an alliance after Move Forward won the May 14 general election. Pheu Thai left the alliance to form a new one with Bhumjaithai, which is part of the outgoing coalition government, after Move Forward’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed in his bid to be elected prime minister.

Police were criticised for inaction over the chaos at Pheu Thai headquarters. Among the critics was Anutin Charnvirakul, the caretaker public health minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader, who complained that police officers simply “stood idly by”.

Sanoh said on Friday that police would work more closely with political party officials to handle protests at their premises.

He said police would first attempt to determine the number of potential demonstrators so that they could prepare a sufficient number of officers. A major duty for the police is to prevent a “third party” from causing chaos during a demonstration, Sanoh said.

“Pheu Thai’s security officials will deal with security matters inside the premises. Police will keep law and order in the surrounding area and prevent a third party from creating any chaos. Also, police will take care of traffic in front of the Pheu Thai headquarters,” Sanoh said.

On Monday, young activists from the Thalu Wang group blocked the Bhumjaithai convoy from leaving the Pheu Thai headquarters. Bhumjaithai deputy leader Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, who is also the caretaker tourism minister, left his vehicle to face a young female protester and they argued briefly.



