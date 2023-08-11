Pheu Thai vows to implement THB10,000 digital wallet scheme

The party’s deputy secretary-general, Paopoom Rojanasakul, who is also the spokesman for its economic committee, said that a Pheu Thai-led coalition government in the making would implement the promised policy once it comes to power.

He said it was the party’s responsibility to keep its election promises as it was the core coalition partner.

“We also need to take care of the country’s economy and the people’s well-being,” he said.

Under the policy, the 10,000-baht handout would be transferred to the digital wallet of the recipients who can spend the amount at local businesses within a 4-kilometre radius of their registered address. The digital cash handout must be utilised within six months.

Paopoom dismissed the concerns of critics and experts that the massive handout, estimated to require over 500 billion baht in the state budget, would fuel inflation and undermine the country's financial discipline.