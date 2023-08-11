By-election in Rayong’s Constituency 3 to be held on September 10
A by-election will be held in Rayong’s Constituency 3 on September 10 to replace a Move Forward MP who resigned, the Election Commission (EC) said on Friday.
According to EC, candidacy registration will be carried out from August 15 to 19 from 8.30am to 4.30pm. However, the location for candidacy registration has not yet been designated.
The by-election is scheduled to be held on September 10 from 8am to 5pm, the EC added.
The by-election follows the resignation of constituency MP Nakhonchai Khunnarong. He announced his resignation after the EC’s Rayong Office affirmed that he had served a year and six months in jail in 1999 for theft.
A complaint had been filed with the EC’s Rayong Office during the candidacy registration period against Nakhonchai, seeking his disqualification, but the Rayong office could not verify the complaint until after the election results were known.
The Constitution bans a person who has been jailed from running in an MP election. In his resignation announcement, Nakhonchai said he thought his petty-crime case was not among those that require candidates to be banned from seeking House seats. He denied committing the crime for which he was jailed and said he had lived an honest life after serving the jail term.