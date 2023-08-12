Protests against Pheu Thai shine light on ‘broken’ election promise

In anticipation of the protest by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration (UFTD) group, Pheu Thai officials closed OAI Tower on New Phetchaburi Road at 5pm.

Steel gates were erected to block the entrance to the compound and a sign reading “Restricted Area, No Trespassers” was displayed.

At 6.40pm a handful of UFTD members arrived at the building and started their protest by shining flashlights at protest banners.

UFTD leader Angello Sathorn said they were “shining light on democracy” as a prelude to a rally planned for Monday at Pathumwan Intersection. That rally is being held to urge Pheu Thai to honour its campaign promise to voters not to team up with military-backed parties.

Pheu Thai candidates and leaders promised that a Pheu Thai-led coalition would not include political parties that supported the outgoing military-backed government to ensure the military is kept out of politics, Angello said.

Pheu Thai is in talks with the Bhumjaithai and Palang Pracharath parties to form a coalition to secure a majority of votes in Parliament during the next round of voting for Thailand’s 30th prime minister.