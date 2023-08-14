iLaw wants question framed by it to be used for charter referendum

The Pheu Thai-led coalition, if it succeeds in taking the country’s reins, has promised to propose the holding of a public referendum on whether a new Constitution should be written in its very first Cabinet meeting.

The alliance reckons that the current Constitution is one of the major problems facing Thailand.

Following that pledge, iLaw posted on its website: “The big issue is, what will be the question in the referendum? If we let the mixed-up government come up with the question, it may be filled with dishonest tactics.”

The network cited as proof the referendum to draft the 2017 Constitution, claiming the questions in that referendum were lengthy, ambiguous, and convoluted to mislead respondents.

iLaw said there were two questions in that referendum, namely, “Would you approve or disapprove of the whole 2017 Constitution?” and the additional question was about whether senators should participate in the election of the prime minister. More than 15 million people agreed on them.

To avoid a repeat of that scenario, iLaw has launched a campaign asking for people's support so that it could propose the question for the government to use in the upcoming referendum.