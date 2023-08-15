Pheu Thai’s proposed coalition with military-backed parties denounced

Protestors of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration (UFTD) group gathered at the intersection around 6pm, holding banners and flashlights as a symbol to “light up the direction for democracy.”

As protestors marched along Rama I Road heading to Ratchaprasong Intersection, they stopped at Wat Pathum Wanaram to light candles and stand in silence to mourn those who lost their lives in the 2010 political protests by Red Shirt group.

More than 80 civilians and six soldiers were killed, and more than 2,100 injured when the military violently put down the protest on May 19, 2010, during which the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship, also known as Red Shirts, urged then PM Abhisit Vejjajiva to dissolve parliament and hold a general election.