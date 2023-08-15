Pheu Thai promises to make people rich before they age

Noting that Thailand is becoming an ageing society where one-fifth of Thais are elderly, Linthiporn said she expects one-third of Thais to fall into this group in the next two decades and that the majority would face insufficient income and lack of savings.

Pheu Thai has thus launched a set of policies to support the ageing society as follow:

• Offering a digital wallet to stimulate the economy and relieve suffering among people.

• Creating 20 million high-skilled workers and enabling retired workers to generate income.

• Increasing agriculture income threefold.

• Upgrading healthcare schemes, such as allowing people to receive medical treatment by just presenting their ID card and offering free treatment for the bedridden and terminally ill.

• Enabling people to learn how to generate income and matching people to jobs suitable for their skills.