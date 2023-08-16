Srettha hits back at Chuwit, vows lawsuit after whistleblower lands a blow

Chuwit alleged that a subsidiary of Sansiri, Anawat Co Ltd, purchased the plot from N&N for 1 billion baht and resold it to Sansiri to build a luxury condominium project on Soi Thonglor called KHUN by YOO.

Chuwit alleged that Anawat also lent 1 billion baht to N&N so that the maid and security guards could buy the land.

Chuwit said he will expose more dirt on Srettha on Friday unless he withdraws from being a candidate to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

Srettha said in his Facebook post that he had led Sansiri for over 30 years and guided it through several crises, transforming it into a leading property developer with almost 130 billion in assets. Last year, Sansiri’s net profit exceeded 4 billion baht.

Srettha insisted that Sansiri complied with good governance practices and that it had bought the Sarasin and Thonglor plots without resorting to crime.

Srettha said he welcomed public scrutiny of his company’s business practices if the scrutiny was made with honest intentions and no ulterior motives or disinformation.

His lawyers are now gathering information to sue Chuwit, Srettha said.

On Tuesday, Sansiri issued a statement to defend the Thonglor land purchase. It said the purchase was made at the market price of 1.1 million baht per square wah in 2016.

Sansiri said N & N bought the plot at the price of 650,000 baht per square wah because it bought the land in 2008 when the price was low.

Sansiri said it was normal for a firm to sell land at a profit.

Sansiri also denied that its subsidiary had lent 1 billion baht to N & N, saying the purchasing loan contract was made prior to the final sale contract so that sellers could clear tenants from the plot before the final sale contract could be signed.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai expressed confidence on Wednesday that Chuwit’s allegations would not affect Srettha’s chance to become prime minister.

The public is well aware that Chuwit often makes allegations against other people but Srettha’s support in the Parliament will not be affected by them, Phumtham said.