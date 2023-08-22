2 years can be trimmed off Thaksin’s 10-year jail sentence, says senior public prosecutor

Thanakrit Vorathanatchakul, a senior public prosecutor attached to the Office of the Attorney-General and special law lecturer at several universities, said that though Thaksin was sentenced to three years, two years and five years in jail for the three cases, he should be behind bars for no more than eight years.

He explained that the first and second cases had overlapping terms, meaning the two jail terms will be served at the same time.

Only the third sentence of five years in jail is required to start after Thaksin has completed the first term of three years.