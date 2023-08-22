Thaksin diagnosed with four co-morbidities, under close watch in prison hospital

Thaksin was taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison immediately after he was read his jail sentences in three convictions by the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

The announcement was made by Aryut Sintopphan, director-general of the Corrections Department, at 12.45pm.

Aryut said the department would ensure Thaksin’s safety inside the prison.

He said the Bangkok Remand Prison would have to designate a special building or space for relatives and supporters to visit the former prime minister.