Pheu Thai Party's policies: an overview 

In the next step, the President of the Parliament will present a list of individuals suitable for appointment as prime minister, as stipulated in Article 272. Once this is accomplished, and with the royal approval, the new prime minister will proceed to form a new Cabinet before the swearing-in ceremony. The Cabinet will then take office and start its duties.

Simultaneously, the new government will need to present its policy to the parliament, as required by Article 162 of the Constitution. The basic policy of the Pheu Thai-led coalition government has already been outlined.

Pheu Thai Party leader Dr Cholnan Srikaew earlier announced that the 11 coalition parties have agreed to adopt the policies of the Pheu Thai Party as the core policies. They are:

1.Digital wallet (10,000 baht): This policy aims to stimulate spending by injecting 500 billion baht into the economy, potentially increasing its value by up to 6 times, or 3 trillion baht. It is set to start on January 1, 2024.

2. Minimum wage increase to 600 baht: The minimum wage will be increased to 600 baht per day by 2027, taking into account economic growth, labour productivity, and inflation rates.

3.Bachelor’s degree holders’ salary: The minimum salary for university graduates will start at 25,000 baht per month by 2027.

4.Voluntary military service: The policy aims to transition to a voluntary military service system.

5.Agricultural price increase: The government will implement policies to increase agricultural product prices, aiming to triple the average income of farmers to 30,000 baht per year by 2027.