Srettha to receive royal endorsement this evening
Thailand’s prime minister-in-waiting Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to receive royal endorsement from His Majesty the King this evening, according to the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Kampee Ditthakorn.
Kampee said on Wednesday morning that following parliament’s election of Srettha as Thailand’s 30th prime minister on Tuesday evening, the Secretariat of The House of Representatives had submitted a letter signed by the parliament president to the King for approval.
He said that the Secretariat’s letter will receive the royal seal today, adding that Srettha is expected to receive the royal endorsement at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters at 6pm.
He denied that the endorsement process had been completed yesterday, saying that it was still being processed at that time.
The former real-estate tycoon received 482 votes in the joint parliamentary sitting, far higher than the required 374 votes. Against votes stood at 165, while 81 parliamentarians abstained and 19 were absent.
Srettha was also successful in winning votes from 152 senators. Most of those who voted against him were Move Forward MPs.