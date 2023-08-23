Srettha to receive royal endorsement this evening

Kampee said on Wednesday morning that following parliament’s election of Srettha as Thailand’s 30th prime minister on Tuesday evening, the Secretariat of The House of Representatives had submitted a letter signed by the parliament president to the King for approval.

He said that the Secretariat’s letter will receive the royal seal today, adding that Srettha is expected to receive the royal endorsement at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters at 6pm.

He denied that the endorsement process had been completed yesterday, saying that it was still being processed at that time.