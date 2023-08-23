Prayut congratulates Srettha, reckons new Cabinet will be ready soon

The former property tycoon, who ran under the Pheu Thai banner, won 482 votes in the joint parliamentary sitting on Tuesday, far higher than the required 374 votes from MPs and senators.

Srettha’s win effectively brought the nearly 100-day political deadlock since the May 14 general election to an end. He is expected to receive an endorsement from His Majesty the King on Wednesday evening.

Prayut congratulated Srettha in a speech earlier in the day after the Cabinet’s weekly meeting at Government House.

Also present at the press event were Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, and PM Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

After congratulating his successor, Prayut said his Cabinet will officially end its duties once the new Cabinet is royally endorsed and sworn in.

“Forming a new Cabinet will not take long, so please be patient,” Prayut said.

He added that he has nothing left to pass on to the new government as all the outstanding work is in the hands of relevant government agencies. The outgoing premier also said it would be up to the new government to decide whether or not it will continue any pending projects his government leaves behind.

When asked about Bhumjaithai leader Anutin joining the Pheu Thai-led coalition as a member of the new Cabinet, Prayut abruptly said “it has nothing to do with me”.

He also dismissed rumours that there was a rift between him and Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of Palang Pracharath Party, which will also be part of Pheu Thai’s 11-party coalition.