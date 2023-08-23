Srettha gets royal endorsement as prime minister
PM-elect Srettha Thavisin received royal endorsement on Wednesday, officially becoming the 30th prime minister of Thailand.
The Royal Gazette published the royal endorsement of His Majesty the King on Wednesday. A ceremony was held at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok at around 6pm, in the presence of politicians from the Pheu Thai-led coalition.
Following the royal endorsement, Srettha said: “Dear people, I affirm that I will work with integrity and prioritise the interests of the nation and the people. I am confident that the next four years will be four years of change.”
He said that Thailand was confronted with challenges concerning the economy, society, ecology, corruption, and inequality.
“I wish to carry out various policies that have been prepared to resolve the crisis, lessen problems, spur growth and changes at the macro and household levels.”
“I, Srettha Thavisin, will work tirelessly and will be a government that works hard and listens to the people to bring about harmony in society, move Thailand forward, and build a better future for our children,” he said.
As mandated by law, after the royal endorsement, the PM is required to appoint his Cabinet. Once the Cabinet gets royal endorsement, the PM must take the oath of office and declare his government’s policies to Parliament within 15 days.
The former real-estate tycoon garnered 482 votes for the PM’s post at the joint parliamentary sitting on Tuesday.