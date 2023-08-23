Srettha gets royal endorsement as prime minister

The Royal Gazette published the royal endorsement of His Majesty the King on Wednesday. A ceremony was held at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok at around 6pm, in the presence of politicians from the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

Following the royal endorsement, Srettha said: “Dear people, I affirm that I will work with integrity and prioritise the interests of the nation and the people. I am confident that the next four years will be four years of change.”

He said that Thailand was confronted with challenges concerning the economy, society, ecology, corruption, and inequality.

“I wish to carry out various policies that have been prepared to resolve the crisis, lessen problems, spur growth and changes at the macro and household levels.”