Prayut takes Srettha on a tour of prime minister’s office
Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha greeted his successor Srettha Thavisin at Government House on Thursday, where they met for almost an hour.
Srettha, who won majority support from Parliament on Tuesday to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister, arrived at his future office before noon. He was greeted by General Prayut, who congratulated him on his selection by Parliament.
They subsequently met for about an hour.
Prayut also took Srettha, a property tycoon turned politician, on a tour of the premises including the Thai Khufah Building, which houses the prime minister’s office, and the Bhakdi Bodin Building, which serves as the reception room.
After their meeting, Prayut accompanied Srettha to his vehicle as the incoming prime minister waved to reporters gathered nearby.
Srettha’s vehicle headed to Pheu Thai Party headquarters, where he was expected to have media interviews later in the afternoon.
Srettha, a prime ministerial candidate of the coalition leader Pheu Thai, secured a majority of votes from Parliament at a joint meeting of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
He won 482 votes from 750 parliamentarians, with 165 votes against and 81 abstentions.
A ceremony to receive royal command endorsing his appointment was held at Pheu Thai headquarters on Wednesday. It was attended by other Pheu Thai key figures, including party leader Cholnan Srikaew and fellow PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as well as leaders of other coalition partners.