Prayut takes Srettha on a tour of prime minister’s office

Srettha, who won majority support from Parliament on Tuesday to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister, arrived at his future office before noon. He was greeted by General Prayut, who congratulated him on his selection by Parliament.

They subsequently met for about an hour.

Prayut also took Srettha, a property tycoon turned politician, on a tour of the premises including the Thai Khufah Building, which houses the prime minister’s office, and the Bhakdi Bodin Building, which serves as the reception room.

After their meeting, Prayut accompanied Srettha to his vehicle as the incoming prime minister waved to reporters gathered nearby.



