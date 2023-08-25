New cabinet takes shape, with PTT veteran Parnpree in the mix

The source on Thursday reported the latest updates on the shortlist of cabinet members under the Pheu Thai-led 11-party coalition, in which former property tycoon Srettha Thavisin will be the country’s 30th prime minister and finance minister, in a bid to spearhead Pheu Thai’s economic and financial policies.

Srettha will be aided by the experienced Parnpree in the capacity of Deputy Prime Minister for economic and foreign affairs, said the source.

Parnpree, 65, served as assistant to the Commerce Minister during the Thaksin Shinawatra administration and was named Thailand Trade Representative in 2005.

He was Pheu Thai’s deputy leader and chief of the party’s economic team from 2008 and 2010, before becoming president of PTT in 2013.

The source added that Pheu Thai has approached finance permanent secretary Krisada Chinavicharana, who will retire next month, to be Deputy Finance Minister and help Srettha in driving financial policies.

According to the source, other key positions in the Srettha cabinet that have been unofficially revealed so far are as follows:

Interior Minister: Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party)

Transport Minister: Suriya Juangroongruangkit (Pheu Thai)

Foreign Affairs Minister: Julapun Amornvivat (Pheu Thai)

Commerce Minister: Varawut Silpa-archa (Chart Thai Pattana)

Energy Minister: Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation)

Industry Minister: M.L. Chayotid Kridakon (United Thai Nation)

PM’s secretary: Dr Prommin Lertsuridej (Pheu Thai)