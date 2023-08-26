Democrat Party hopes Madam Dear’s sparkle will help win Rayong by-election

Watanya, who oversees the party’s political innovations strategy for Bangkok, arrived in Klaeng district on Saturday morning and immediately began promoting Dr Banyat Jetanachan, Democrat candidate for Rayong’s Constituency 3.

She and her team got on a convoy heading from Klaeng Hospital to Sam Yan market and began promising locals that they would have a chance to change their future in just 14 days.

Watanya said voters should “consider the candidate, and not the party”, as Banyat is a local who is ready to serve his hometown. His achievements as a three-time Rayong MP should serve as evidence of his commitment, she added.

“If the party is the brand, then its candidates are the products, and we have the best after-sales service policy that caters to users’ needs,” she said.

Apart from her political duties, Watanya is also known for her job as manager of the Thailand national under-21 and under-23 football teams.