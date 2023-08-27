Pita receives blessings, souvenirs as he joins Karen ritual in Bangkok temple

Pita had gone to Wat Phray Suren to participate in an annual Karen ritual with some Move Forward MPs.

The ritual involves people getting blessings from their elders and spiritual leaders, who tie sacred threads on their wrists and bless them for a healthy and wealthy future.

When Pita arrived in the temple’s open hall, where a stage had been set up for the ritual, the hundreds, if not thousands, of attendees burst into cheers and applause.