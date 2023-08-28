Thailand's new Cabinet should be up and running by mid-September, says new PM Srettha
Newly appointed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said his first Cabinet line-up has been finalised and will be handed over to the Cabinet Secretariat to check later on Monday.
Srettha was speaking to reporters at the Pheu Thai head office on Monday morning after he met representatives of sugarcane farmers, who had come to congratulate him.
The premier said core members of the 11 coalition parties had discussed the line-up and finalised it late on Sunday night.
“Today the Cabinet secretary-general will meet me to take the list for checking their qualifications,” Srettha said.
“Please wait a little while longer. I expect the government will be able to deliver its policy statement to Parliament by mid-next month. I’ll try my best to get it done, as Pheu Thai has made all preparations.”
However, when asked if the defence portfolio was being given to Pheu Thai party-list MP Sutin Klungsang or former National Security Council secretary-general General Nattapol Nakphanit, Srettha chose not to respond.
He only said: “Please wait for the list to be formally announced.”
Srettha admitted that he had read on social media that Nattapol was not being backed by some top brass, but he said he did not know the details.
“Anyway, the name of the defence minister will not be disappointing,” he said.
When asked if the defence minister would be acceptable to both the people and the military, Srettha responded: “Please consider his performance and leadership. Anybody given Cabinet seats by coalition partners will be able to serve the public to the fullest extent.”
As for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s call for the new government to reform the armed forces, Srettha said: “I prefer to use the term co-development instead of reform.”
He said he was not sure when the Cabinet list would be submitted for royal endorsement, but said it may take a few days.
When asked whether his Cabinet will be announced in time for the United Nation’s General Assembly later next month, he said he had to study all the related protocols first.
He also said he was not sure if he had to visit Asean countries in his capacity as PM first before attending the UN assembly. However, he said, attending the assembly will give his government a good opportunity to hold trade talks with other leaders.