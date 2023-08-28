Thailand's new Cabinet should be up and running by mid-September, says new PM Srettha

Srettha was speaking to reporters at the Pheu Thai head office on Monday morning after he met representatives of sugarcane farmers, who had come to congratulate him.

The premier said core members of the 11 coalition parties had discussed the line-up and finalised it late on Sunday night.

“Today the Cabinet secretary-general will meet me to take the list for checking their qualifications,” Srettha said.

“Please wait a little while longer. I expect the government will be able to deliver its policy statement to Parliament by mid-next month. I’ll try my best to get it done, as Pheu Thai has made all preparations.”