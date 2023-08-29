Paetongtarn says Police General Hospital doctors capable of treating Thaksin

“He has not been living in Thailand for 17 years so he became tense,” Paetongtarn said.

She explained that the change of place was the main cause of his tension and he could have developed tension even outside prison if he changed his living place of living after 17 years.

She said she was now worried about his heart condition because if any complication occurs, the onslaught could be fast and swift unlike his lung condition that was quite stable.

Paetongtarn said Thaksin had contracted Covid-19 once when he was living in exile and he was in an intensive care unit for a month and lost about 10 kilograms of weight.

Since then, she said, her father has been trying to regain his health by exercising.

“But a man 74 years old suddenly became nervous and tense due to the sudden and massive changes in his life and suffered from fatigue,” Paetongtarn said.

“Dad was happy to see me. He had tension and fatigue but he still fought on. I think his condition has changed a lot.”

She said the family realised that Thaksin was in poor health due to his age, but the family had not sought his transfer to a private hospital as reported.

“I was very happy to meet him yesterday and today. He appeared very tired but he could talk to me,” Paetongtarn said.

“I personally am worried about his heart condition. His lung condition has stabilised.”

She added that the air-conditioner in Thaksin’s room is now working and clarified that the room did not have a view of the golf course.

Paetongtarn confirmed that Thaksin would seek a royal pardon and was now in the process of drafting his petition.

“He needs time to draft the petition and he will have to follow the process. I’ve not seen the petition yet,” Paetongtarn said.

She said that she was visiting the Pheu Thai headquarters on Tuesday to follow up on her soft power policies, which she had announced during the election campaign. She said she would take it up with the government once the new Cabinet was royally appointed.