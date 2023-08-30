Pheu Thai MP Sutin well suited for defence minister’s post, says new PM
Thailand’s new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he is confident that Pheu Thai’s party-list MP Sutin Klungsang is qualified enough to become the next defence minister.
This comment was seen as a tacit confirmation that the Defence portfolio would go to the veteran Pheu Thai MP. It had earlier been speculated that the post would be given to General Natthapon Nakpanich, former secretary-general of the National Security Council, as recommended by outgoing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Srettha was addressing the press corps at the Pheu Thai head office on Wednesday. In response to Srettha’s declaration, a reporter questioned the choice of Sutin as defence minister, saying giving the post to a non-military man would be construed as being disrespectful to the armed forces.
Srettha replied to the comment by saying Sutin is a veteran MP and always treated others with respect.
“I have heard he always treats others with respect. I believe he will have no trouble coordinating with the armed forces. I will myself supervise the Defence Ministry and ensure all institutions are properly taken care of,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sutin said on Monday that he was ready to take up the post.
Sutin will not be the first civilian defence minister in Thailand. The post had been concurrently held by four civilian prime ministers in the past – Chuan Leekpai, Samak Sundaravej, Somchai Wongsawat and Yingluck Shinawatra.
As for reports that some Cabinet members chosen were not qualified, Srettha said the issue will be reviewed by the Cabinet Secretariat.
Political activist Natthaporn Toprayoon alleged that Anuti Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai), Somsak Thepsutin (Pheu Thai), Suriya Juangroongruangkit (Pheu Thai) and Thamanat Prompow (Palang Pracharath) were all unqualified to hold ministerial portfolios.
Srettha, however, said he believes all four are qualified and that the Cabinet Secretariat was checking the qualifications of all ministerial nominees.