Pheu Thai MP Sutin well suited for defence minister’s post, says new PM

This comment was seen as a tacit confirmation that the Defence portfolio would go to the veteran Pheu Thai MP. It had earlier been speculated that the post would be given to General Natthapon Nakpanich, former secretary-general of the National Security Council, as recommended by outgoing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Srettha was addressing the press corps at the Pheu Thai head office on Wednesday. In response to Srettha’s declaration, a reporter questioned the choice of Sutin as defence minister, saying giving the post to a non-military man would be construed as being disrespectful to the armed forces.

Srettha replied to the comment by saying Sutin is a veteran MP and always treated others with respect.