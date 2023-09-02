Thailand’s new Cabinet ready to be sworn in by next week

According to the official Cabinet line-up, PM Srettha will double as finance minister. Of the 33 other government ministers, there will be six deputy prime ministers in this Cabinet. They are Phumtham Wechayachai, Somsak Thepsuthin, Panpree Phathithanukorn, Anutin Charnvirakul, Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, and Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Phumtham will also double as the commerce minister, Panpree as the foreign minister, Anutin as the interior minister, Patcharawat as the minister of natural resources and environment, and Pirapan as the energy minister.

Sutin Klungsang has been named the new defence minister, becoming the fifth civilian to serve in the post. He is also the first civilian defence minister who is not prime minister.

Puangpet Chunlaaid, meanwhile, has been named as the Prime Minister’s Office minister. There are two deputy finance ministers – Krisada Chinavicharana and Julapun Amornvivat.

Jakkapong Sangmanee has been named deputy foreign minister.

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosolo is the new tourism and sports minister, Varawut Silpa-archa the social development and human security minister, and Supamas Isarabhakdi minister of higher education, science, research and innovation.

Thamanat Prompow will be the new agriculture and cooperatives minister, and his two deputies are Chaiya Promma and Anucha Nakasai.