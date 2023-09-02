Thailand’s new Cabinet ready to be sworn in by next week
Thailand’s new Cabinet under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has received His Majesty the King’s endorsement and was published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday.
According to the official Cabinet line-up, PM Srettha will double as finance minister. Of the 33 other government ministers, there will be six deputy prime ministers in this Cabinet. They are Phumtham Wechayachai, Somsak Thepsuthin, Panpree Phathithanukorn, Anutin Charnvirakul, Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, and Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.
Phumtham will also double as the commerce minister, Panpree as the foreign minister, Anutin as the interior minister, Patcharawat as the minister of natural resources and environment, and Pirapan as the energy minister.
Sutin Klungsang has been named the new defence minister, becoming the fifth civilian to serve in the post. He is also the first civilian defence minister who is not prime minister.
Puangpet Chunlaaid, meanwhile, has been named as the Prime Minister’s Office minister. There are two deputy finance ministers – Krisada Chinavicharana and Julapun Amornvivat.
Jakkapong Sangmanee has been named deputy foreign minister.
Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosolo is the new tourism and sports minister, Varawut Silpa-archa the social development and human security minister, and Supamas Isarabhakdi minister of higher education, science, research and innovation.
Thamanat Prompow will be the new agriculture and cooperatives minister, and his two deputies are Chaiya Promma and Anucha Nakasai.
Suriya Juangroongruangkit has been appointed transport minister, and his two deputies are Manaporn Charoensri and Surapong Piyachot.
Prasert Chantararuangthong will be the new minister of digital economy and society.
Napintorn Srisunpang has been appointed deputy commerce minister. And there are three deputy interior ministers – Kriang Kantinan, Songsak Thongsri, and Chada Thaised.
Po Colonel Tawee Sodsong will become the new justice minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn labour minister, and Soemsak Pongpanich culture minister.
Pol General Permpoon Chidchob has been appointed education minister, with Surasak Phancharoenworakul as his deputy.
Cholnan Srikaew will become the new public health minister, and Santi Promphat his deputy.
Pimphattra Wichaikul has been appointed as the new industry minister.
Srettha, the Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate, was voted Thailand’s 30th prime minister by Parliament on August 22 and was endorsed under royal command the following day.
The new Cabinet will soon be granted an audience with His Majesty to be sworn in and is expected to announce its policy statement in Parliament before next Friday (September 8) and convene the first official Cabinet meeting on September 11.
PM Srettha is scheduled to leave the country on September 19 to attend the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. This will be the first physical meeting of government leaders from around the world after three years of online conferencing during the Covid-19 pandemic.