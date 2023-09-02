Architect becomes faeces target to make up for Pheu Thai’s new alliances

He had promised voters several months ago that he would let voters pelt him with shit if Pheu Thai Party joined forces with parties that have military links.

The so-called pro-democracy party dumped the May 14 election winner Move Forward and decided to form a coalition with several parties of the previous government, including the United Thai Nation and Palang Pracharath. Both parties are linked to the 2014 coup makers – former PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha and General Prawit Wongsuwon.

Duangrit is a member of Creative Action for Revival and People Empowerment (CARE), a group linked to the Pheu Thai Party and led by its deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai.

To keep his promise, Duangrit showed up in prevention gear and a face mask at the Mirror Art Foundation in Bangkok’s Chaengwattana area.

His team had laid out a white cloth and prepared cow faeces treated with a special chemical to subdue the odour.

Duangrit arrived just after 3pm and positioned himself at the centre of the stage, so bystanders could propel shit at him. In the last 30 seconds of the event, one group brought a bucket of human waste but did not pour it on him. All they wanted was an apology. The entire event lasted 11 minutes.

According to reports, as soon as the event ended, the venue was sprayed clean with water and Duangrit was escorted to a restroom nearby, where he spent 15 minutes cleaning himself.

Though Duangrit did not say anything during the event, he had said the day before that he would keep his “dirty” promise. He also said his action was not politically motivated or dictated by circumstances.

“It’s an expression of joy, in that I can act on my word. And it will restore me to my full self,” he said.