PM plans to solve submarine-engine dispute with Germany, defence minister says
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is likely to talk with leaders of Germany’s government to tackle the dispute over an engine to be used in a Chinese-made submarine purchased by Thailand, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Thursday.
“The prime minister will have a proper solution that will not disappoint the public,” Sutin told reporters.
When asked if the prime minister would discuss the matter with representatives of the German government at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month, the defence minister said: “That is possible. He sure has a good solution”.
In its original deal to buy China’s S26T Yuan-class submarine, the Royal Thai Navy demanded that the vessel be fitted with German-made MTU 396 diesel engines. But it turned out that a European Union embargo prevented Germany from selling this engine to China as it is destined for military hardware.
The submarine’s manufacturer, China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Co, recently offered a Chinese-made engine as a replacement for the German engine, but no conclusion has been reached with the Thai Navy.
Sutin said on Thursday that it was likely that PM Srettha would ask Germany to sell the engine in question to Thailand and would negotiate with China not to use a Chinese-made engine.
“There could be changes if senior government officials are involved in the talks,” the defence minister told reporters.
When asked if international ties would be affected, Sutin said that the government would avoid causing any dissatisfaction to either China or Germany.
“I believe the prime minister and the foreign minister [Panpree Phathithanukorn] will find the right balance. I will also discuss certain questions with the PM,” Sutin said.