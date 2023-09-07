PM Srettha aims to meet Biden during his US trip for UN General Assembly

Srettha also said that he hoped to welcome President Biden on the American leader’s future trip to Thailand, which he expected to take place soon.

The Thai PM is scheduled to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly to be held at the UN headquarters from September 18-26.

He expressed the wish during his meeting with US Ambassador Robert F Godec, who called on him at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Thursday.

Godec congratulated Srettha on his appointment as Thailand’s new prime minister.

Also taking part in the meeting were Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Panpree Phahitthanukorn, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee, and PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej.

Srettha thanked the American ambassador and praised the long diplomatic ties between Thailand and the US. Ambassador Godec said he hoped the bilateral ties would continue to gain in strength after 190 years of strong relations.

Both sides promised cooperation in areas with mutual benefits, including trade, investment, as well as global issues, such as climate change.