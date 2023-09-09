Farming subsidies only distort world prices, says Srettha as he promises 5% growth

“The government wants to see more growth in the GDP, and the goal is for it to grow 5% per year,” he said during a stop in Khon Kaen province while visiting the Northeast.

As of the second quarter of this year, Thailand’s GDP growth stood at 1.8%, as per data released by the National Economic and Social Development Council.

This was lower than the 2.6% achieved in the first quarter and fell short of the median forecast of 3.1% growth in the second quarter.

Srettha, who doubles as finance minister, also said his government will not implement a rice-pledging or price-guarantee scheme seen in preceding administrations, “unless in cases of a natural disaster”.

He said these subsidy schemes “distort world market prices” and were not a proper measure under the financial and monetary principles.

“We will focus on boosting the net income for farmers. With instant income, high yields and low costs, farmers’ net revenue will rise. There’s no need for price-guarantee or rice-pledging programs, as they distort world market prices. This also applies to other kinds of farm produce,” Srettha said.