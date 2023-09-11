Move Forward leads the attack as Srettha reveals government’s key policies

The joint sitting of the House of Representatives and Senate was convened on Monday to allow the new Cabinet to declare its policies, as required by section 162 of the current Constitution.

As agreed by all whips, lawmakers would get a total of 30 hours to debate the new Cabinet’s policies on Monday and Tuesday. Of the total time, the opposition would get 14 hours followed by the Cabinet, parties on the government side, and senators, who would each receive five hours.

At around 9.40am, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin presented the government’s policy to Parliament, and printed copies of the statement were distributed to the lawmakers.

The premier reiterated the need for the Thai economy to be strengthened after slumping under the impact of the pandemic and the global economic downturn.

Srettha said that the new government planned to implement short-term stimulus measures and long-term capacity-building of the workforce to address the country’s ongoing challenges like sluggish growth, depressed exports and high household debt.

The urgent measures include boosting the economy via a 10,000-baht handout, debt relief to address agricultural, business and personal debt, reducing energy costs and reforming the country’s energy consumption structure, generating tourism revenue, and amending the Constitution to promote democracy.

However, the opposition camp strongly hit out at the policies of the new administration.